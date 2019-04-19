Open Mic April 19

-PS…Black diamonds Rails…Saturday Easter Egg Hunt…10 a.m. Shelter House in Park…remember to show membership card…bring a basket

-LF…Small boat…for Laing Lake use…760-3264

-Moving sale…9am – 4pm on Saturday…703 East 9th…Antique dresser, bookshelf, fence post, dishes, electric knife, golf balls, magazines, etc…762-7930

-Moving sale…kids bikes…tires…household items…cheap items…323 South Grand Ave…today, Saturday, and Sunday…778-6260

-LF…used carpet…760-2147

-LF…760-5155 chihuahua dog

-LF…odd jobs…yard work, gutter work…629-8058

-FS…Two tractors…$300…new scooter…762-2072

-FS…washer and dryer…$150 for each…360-3944

-FS…lazy boy recliners…$25…$10…762-3795

-LF…tablet…FS…three bikes…760-8470