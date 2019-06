Open Mic 6/3/19

LF: 2 265 70 R17 TIRES/760-4455

LOST: HUBCAP–CHRYSLER, FITS ON PICKUP…COULD BE ON WAY TO HEMINGFORD/2122

FS: 1978 FORD LTD 2–ENGINE REBUILT/$1900/720 BIG HORN/760-2713

FS: DRESSER WITH MIRROR/LAMPS/760-1535

LF: SOMEONE TO MOW LAWN ON REGULAR BASIS–NEEDS DONE TODAY/3660

FS: RABBIT WITH CAGE/30/

LF: CAMPER TO USE FOR HERITAGE DAYS WRESTLING EVENT/763-1778

FS: NEBRASKA TOM OSBOURNE COMMEMORATIVE COIN/40/VOLLEYBALL/60/760-1403

FS: 1/2 HORSEPOWER CHAIN DRIVE GARAGE DOOR OPENER/40/4-BURNER GAS GRILL NO TANK/30/8′ WINDMILL/20/GATE FOR CHAIN LINK FENCE/20/LANDSCAPING BLOCKS/BO/8323

LF: POWER CABLE/279-2394

FS: 1990 EL DORADO/$1200/2072

ARC OPEN HOUSE WEDS 9:30AM SILVER SNEAKERS–LOW IMPACT CARDIO, WEIGHTS/763-8890

LF: INDUSTRIAL SIZE CANS (FOOD CANS)/760-4864/M

FREE STUFF IN ALLEY–312 BIG HORN–OUT BY GARAGE IN THE ALLEY

EPISCOPAL HYMNAL/3/STRAIGHT RAZOR/10/40 INDIAN HEAD PENNIES, CARDED/$150/763-8738