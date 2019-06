Open Mic 6/12/19

FS: 2001 TEAL YAHAMA GOLF CART/$1500/BO/760-5775

FOUND: ADULT HEARING AID–A.H.S TRACK AREA/7154

FS: KENWOOD THEATER SYSTEM–2 LARGE SPEAKERS, 3 SUBS/200/3 DJ LIGHTS/100/308-760-9680

FS: SNOWBLOWER & ELEC LAWNMOWER WITH BAG/40/763-8968

GARAGE SALE 735 W. 14TH FRI 9-5 & SAT 9-1–ANTIQUES, TELESCOPE, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, ETC–NO KIDS ITEMS OR CLOTHES

LF: 18 VOLT DEWALT CHARGER/760-1935

FS: 4-DRAWER DRESSER FROM EARLY 60’S/MICROWAVE STAND/END TABLE/METAL COAT LOCKER/4 MIRRORS OF DIFFERENT SIZES/ODDS AND ENDS/4948

FS: LOVESEAT–BROWN WITH FLORAL/40/

FREE: PINE/760-4455

FREE: COMPOST BIN/6909 OR VISIT 1328 SHERIDAN

FS: PRESSURE WASHER–NEVER BEEN USED–2000PSI, 4 HORSE MOTOR, RUNS 2 GALLONS A MINUTE/3766

FS: OLD POP-UP CAMPER–TOOK TOP OFF/100/BO/763-8968

LF: CAST IRON PARK BENCH/OLD STICK WELDER/760-1396

FS: NINTENDO WII WITH GAMES/75/BO/629-7713