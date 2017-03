FOUND: PAIR OF PRESCRIPTION GLASSES–FOUND AT SO. EXIT OF HOLY ROSARY CHURCH/2009

FS: LANE LEATHER ROCKER RECLINER/75/760-8055

LOST: FIBERGLASS LADDERS–IF FOUND 219-252-9128

GARAGE SALE 119 WEST 3RD ST–NEXT DOOR TO MASONIC TEMPLE 1:30-5:30

LF: SOMEONE WHO DOES ZIPPER REPLACEMENT /5689