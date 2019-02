Open Mic 2/1/19

FS: set of 5 tires–one brand new, other mickey thompson 31 by 1050 r15/$1200/bo/1182

LF: ODD JOBS/FULL TIME EMPLOYMENT–HOUSE ACROSS FROM CITY PARK FOUNTAIN

LF: FISH/AQUARIUM ACCESSORIES/763-9633

FS: 14 CANNING JARS/3/ROLLAWAY BED/3/763-8968

FREE: BOX OF OLD LIONEL TRAIN PARTS–METAL TRACKS, CARS, ETC/2383

ALLIANCE ANIMAL SHELTER: DECLAWED ADULT MALE NEUTERED CAT/12 MO OLD MIXED BREED FEMALE PUPPY–PICK UP APP. AT APD/CALL TONI 762-4955

FS: 4-DRAWER DRESSER/MICROWAVE STAND/2 END TABLES/4 MIRRORS/4948

FS: 5′ METAL 6-DRAWER OFFICE DESK/BO/LARGE WINDOW A.C.–OLDER, STILL WORKS–COME GET/2 1/2 DRAWER WOODEN CABINET WITH 2 SIDEBOARDS–ONE FOLDS OUT TO DESK, ONE MAGAZINE RACK/2408