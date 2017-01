OPEN MIC 1/4/17

FS: TWIN SIZE MATTRESS & BOX SPRING/940-210-1423

FS: STEEL SHOP DOOR 12 ‘ BY 20’/50/760-0586

FS: FLATSCREEN TV/100/VCR/40/CONSOLE TV/50/TV WITH VCR & DD/100/629-1178

FS: OPEN FRONT TV STAND–WOULD HOLD BIG SCREEN TV/40/DARK CHOCOLATE VINYL HOUSE SHUTTERS–GOOD CONDITION/150/760-5275

LF: RECESSED STAINLESS STEEL TOILET PAPER HOLDERS/760-1396

FS: 2-STAGE SELF-PROPELLED SNOWBLOWER/200/760-0908

FREE: DARK BLUE RECLINER WITH HEATER/760-8018

DOBBYS IS LOOKING FOR QUEEN SIZE MATTRESSES…LATE 1800’S CLOTHING…DOBBY MEMORABILIA…ALL TO BE USED IN NEW MUSEUM/760-3574, 762-4321 OR 7157/M

FS: MP3 PLAYER/15/AVON STUFF/3709

LF: SNOW SHOVELING JOBS/3709

FS: 1/2 INCH IMPACT WRENCH/100/760-0076