FS: POULAN RIDING LAWN MOWER–NO CARBEURATOR, NEEDS BATTERY/2072

EXTENSION BOOK CLUB 9:30AM FRIDAY SENIOR CENTER

FREE: TWO OLD STYLE TV’S–27” & 13”–629-1047

FS: AVON STUFF/XMAS STUFF

LF: SOMEONE TO HEM A PAIR OF JEANS/3709

FS: QUEEN SIZE MATT/BOX SPRING/WHEELED FRAME/100/3172

PAIR OF GIRLS LAVENDER GLOVES–PICK UP AT MAINTENANCE OFFICE IN COURTHOUSE

LF: GREEN WINE BOTTLES FOR A CRAFT PROJECT /6425

FS: OLD FASHIONED FLOOR LAMP–TWO GOLDEN GLOBES EACH SIDE/AREA RUG/760-4353

FS: DRYER/50/760-2576