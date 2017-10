Open Mic 10/13/17

2-DAY YARD SALE 9A-2P 504 CHEYENNE–DRESSERS, JEWELERY, CRIB

WANTS GET HOLD OF JULIE JOHNSON OR KAREN TRUSSEL OF SANTAS HELPERS/760-1469

GARAGE SALE TODAY 1P-6P, TOMORROW 8-10A 1225 GRAND–FABRIC, MUSIC BOXES, CLOTHING, DOLLS

GARAGE SALE 7A-2P TODAY & TOMORROW 2600 BLOCK OF CHEYENNE–ROSEWOOD ESTATES/BOX OF OLD HATS, EXERCISE BIKE/7463/M

FS: CHEVY CAVALIER/BO/710 YELLOWSTONE ON LAWN OR 2072

FS: HOMELITE CHAINSAW–MADE IN THE USA–18” BAR WITH CASE, CHAIN/60/MEDIUM SIZE ENT CENTER/25/SALSA/$5 A JAR

LF: KING SIZE BOX SPRING/3816

FS: 2 TIXX FOR NE-OHIO STATE GAME/760-2896

LF: SOMEONE WHO HAS SMALL STRAW BALES–8 TO 10/760-9311

FS: LAWN MOWER/MOTORCYCLE LIFT/RIDING LAWNMOWER/AIR COMPRESSOR/WOOD PLANER WITH STAND, SPARE KNIVES/JIG FOR TABLE SAW/MENS DIAMOND RING/4411 OR 760-4552

FS: NICE LARGE PUMPKINS, SMALLER WHITE PUMPKINS, GOURDS, SQUASH, CARROTS/6640

LF: WIND DEFLECTOR (FOUND ON OLDER TRUCKS)–LARGE ONE PREFERRED/279-0906

FREE: EMPTY WINE BOTTLES/760-5591

FREE: HOT ROD /CAR MAGAZINES/760-1414

LF: FACTORY RADIO FOR PT CRUISER/760-1396

LF: GENTLY USED WINTER APPAREL IN ALL SIZES–WILL BE DONATED TO THOSE IN NEED–BRING TO CHURCH AT 704 BOX BUTTE

FS: 2 TIXX TONIGHT, 2 TIXX TOMORROW NITE RAPID CITY RUSH/ SET OF 4= 100/760-5394

FS: WALKER–LIKE NEW/15/2 OFFICE CHAIRS–ONE HIGHBACK LEATHER/7/BO/458-7519