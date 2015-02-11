SCOTTSBLUFF RADIO SHACK ONE OF TWO IN NEB CLOSING

Radio Shack’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last week and its announcement on Monday that it will close nearly 1,800 stores by March 31 aren’t having much of an immediate impact in Nebraska, where only two stores will close. One is in Scottsbluff, the other in Omaha.

That’s because the closings involve only the company’s more than 4,000 company-owned and operated retail stores located in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, not its thousands of franchises around the country…such as those in Chadron, Alliance, and Sidney.

California has the largest number of store closings – 191 – withe 144 in New York, 143 in Texas – where the company is headquartered, and 117 in Florida. South Dakota, on the other hand, has 9 Radio Shack retail locations closing in 7 cities, including Rapid City.

While the Radio Shack franchises in Chadron, Alliance, and Sidney aren’t being impacted to a great extent right now, they would be should the reorganization being attempted under the Chapter 11 filing be unsuccessful and the company is liquidated all together.