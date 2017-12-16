One-Vehicle Crash Saturday Morning East Of Alliance

According to Alliance Police Lt. Jacob Henion, “The Alliance Police Department assisted with a one-vehicle crash near County Road 58 and Parker Lane east of Alliance Saturday morning. The Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. One individual was placed under arrest, and an additional individual was transported to Box Butte General Hospital by ambulance. Panhandle Post will have more information as it becomes available from the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.