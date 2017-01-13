One undefeated team left in college hoops; Texas’ top scorer suspended, Nuggets score 140 in London

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Fifth-ranked Gonzaga still owns the distinction of being the only unbeaten team in Division I men’s basketball. The Bulldogs improved to 16-0 on the season and 4-0 in the West Coast Conference as Przemek Karnowski scored 17 points and Zach Collins added 15 in a 93-55 romp over Loyola Marymount.

Bryce Alford tied a school record by hitting nine 3-pointers while he poured in 37 points to carry No. 4 UCLA over Colorado, 104-89. Isaac Hamilton added 20 points as the Bruins improved to 17-1.

Peter Jok’s 29 points, eight assists and six rebounds carried Iowa to victory over 17th-ranked Purdue, 83-78. Freshman Tyler Cook had 16 points and helped the Hawkeyes rally from a nine-point, halftime deficit.

Bronson Koenig scored 21 points and 18th-ranked Wisconsin bounced back from Sunday’s loss to Purdue by hammering Ohio State, 89-66. Nigel Hayes had 15 points for the Badgers, who hit 12 of their 22 3-point attempts in winning for the ninth time in 10 games.

Texas Longhorns scoring leader Tevin Mack has been suspended for the second time this season. Coach Shaka Smart says Mack is out indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. Mack has averaged 14.8 points a game since missing the season opener due to another unspecified rules violation.

NBA

Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry each scored over 20 points and Draymond Green had team highs of 13 assists and nine rebounds in Golden State’s 127-107 beating of Detroit. Durant had 25 points on 10 of 15 shooting, Curry had 24 points and Thompson chipped in 23 as the Warriors improved to a league-best 33-6 and 18-3 at home.

The Nuggets ended a five-game losing streak by blasting the Indiana Pacers, 140-112 in London‘s O2 Arena. Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Wilson Chandler added 21 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 18 for the Nuggets. They outscored the Pacers 39-20 in the third quarter, shooting 73.7 percent in the period to put it away. Denver trailed only once, when Kevin Seraphin gave the Pacers a 31-30 lead early in the second quarter, and finished with a season high in scoring. C.J. Miles had 20 points, and Jeff Teague added 14 points and nine assists for Indiana. The Pacers had won five in a row, scoring at least 120 points in each victory.

The Mavericks were winners in Mexico City behind Deron Williams’ 23 points and 15 assists in a 113-108 decision over Phoenix. Harrison Barnes added 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 as Dallas ended a three-game slide.

Friday Night in the NBA

Charlotte at Philadelphia Brooklyn at Toronto Memphis at Houston Oklahoma City at Minnesota Miami at Milwaukee Boston at Atlanta Orlando at Portland Cleveland at Sacramento Detroit at Utah

NFL

The New York Jets are interviewing Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville for their offensive coordinator job. The spot on coach Todd Bowles’ staff opened last week when Chan Gailey announced his retirement after two years with the Jets.

Studesville has spent the last seven years with the Broncos, serving in his current role for each of those seasons. He also coached Denver for the final four games of the 2010 season, going 1-3 as the interim in place of the fired Josh McDaniels. The 49-year-old Studesville has also had NFL coaching gigs with Buffalo, the Giants and Chicago — all as a running backs coach.

It was quite a day for Los Angeles football fans. It began with the return of the Chargers before the Rams made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history.

The Chargers announced that they are leaving San Diego after 56 years and coming back to the LA market, where they began as an AFL franchise. The Chargers plan to play their home games at a 27,000-seat stadium in suburban Carson before joining the Rams at a new facility in Inglewood.

The Chargers’ departure comes less than three months after San Diego voters resoundingly rejected a team-sponsored measure that would have financed a new stadium in the area through an increase in hotel occupancy taxes. Chargers owner Dean Spanos had spent 2015 trying to get approval for a stadium in Carson that the Chargers would share with the rival Oakland Raiders. That plan was voted down by fellow owners who eventually granted the Chargers the option to move to L.A.

Hours after the Chargers made their big splash, the Rams butted in by naming McVay their head coach, 12 days before his 31st birthday. McVay spent the past six seasons as an assistant with the Washington Redskins, the last three as offensive coordinator under Jay Gruden (GROO’-dehn).

McVay replaces John Fassel, who became interim head coach when Jeff Fisher was fired 13 games into the Rams’ return season in Los Angeles.

The Rams reportedly hired a defensive coordinator as well. ESPN.com says Wade Phillips has accepted the job.

