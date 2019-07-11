One person sent to BBGH after vehicle accident

One person was transported to Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance after a vehicle accident.



At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 10 a two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of 25th Street and Emerson in Alliance.

Mai Volker was eastbound in a 2018 Nissan SUV on 25th Street approaching Emerson. According to Alliance Police Lieutenant Kendall Allison, “Volker reportedly violated the stop sign facing him and entered the intersection.”



Volker’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of a 1997 Chevolet pickup that was northbound on Emerson and 25th Street. The name of the pickup driver was not released. The driver of the pickup was transported to Box Butte General Hospital for possible head and neck injuries.

Volker was ticketed for violation of a stop sign.

Allison said both vehicles involved in the accident were totaled.