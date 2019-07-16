One person injured in partial ceiling collapse in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person was hospitalized after part of a ceiling collapsed at a veterinary center in Lincoln.



First responders were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. Monday to Nebraska Animal Medical and Emergency Center. The person had been pinned, but he was freed by first responders within a few minutes of their arrival. The person’s name and condition haven’t been released.

Fire officials say there was contracting work underway at the center, but it’s not clear whether that work was connected to the partial ceiling collapse.

The center said on its Facebook page that the animals there were safe and that the center would be closed for the rest of the day.