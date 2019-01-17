One man killed in Platte County highway collision

DUNCAN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a collision between a semitrailer and a pickup truck just east of Duncan in eastern Nebraska.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 30 when the eastbound pickup crossed the center line and collided head-on with a westbound semitrailer hauling cattle. The driver of the pickup, 58-year-old Charles Matthies, of Green Valley, Arizona, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Officials say the cattle were safely removed from the trailer and taken to a local feed yard until the owner can make arrangements to move them.