One Killed In Early Morning I-80 Crash In Cass County

By: Cody Thomas, Public Relations Director

NOVEMBER 20, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — One person was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 80 in Cass County. The crash occurred just after 2:15 a.m.Monday, November 20.

A 2017 Nissan Rogue was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 420 when it collided head-on with a 2009 GMC pick-up. That collision sent the Nissan into another lane, where it struck a 2013 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Nissan, Ashley Chinana, 23, of Niobrara, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were transported to Lincoln area hospitals. The GMC was driven by Cary Chafin, 52, of House Springs, Missouri, with passenger Rhonda Chafin, 52, also of House Springs, Missouri. The Toyota was driven by Sandra Mann, 77, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, with passenger Jack Mann, 81, also of Belle Plaine, Iowa.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed from mile marker 426 to 409 for roughly four and a half hours