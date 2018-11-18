One killed in dump truck, car crash in eastern Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County authorities in eastern Nebraska say one person has died in a crash involving a dump truck and a car near the Elkhorn River.

The crash happened Friday afternoon near 245th and Q streets. Officials say the truck and the car were traveling in opposite directions when they collided, killing a woman.

The victim’s name had not been released by late Friday afternoon.

Officials say the dump truck driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

Investigation into the crash continues.