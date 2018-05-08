One Injured In Crash Following Pursuit Near Grand Island

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 7, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Impala that was being sought by the Hastings Police Department.

The trooper first noticed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 281 just north of Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and continued northbound, running a red light at the intersection of Highway 281 and Highway 34.

After a pursuit of approximately two minutes, the driver failed to negotiate a turn at Webb Road and crashed the vehicle. The driver was ejected during the crash and was found unresponsive at the scene.

The trooper immediately began performing CPR on the driver and continued until paramedics arrived. The driver was initially taken to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island and was then flown by helicopter to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln. He has since been transferred to UNMC in Omaha and is in critical but stable condition.

The Grand Island Police Department has handled the initial accident investigation. NSP is conducting the accident reconstruction and will bring in an outside agency to assist. The investigation is ongoing.