One fatality in rollover accident east of Alliance

One person has died after a rollover accident east of Alliance.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a one-vehicle rollover occurred at 9:46 a.m. Friday east of Alliance on Nebraska Highway 2 near mile marker 94.



A vehicle driven by Albert L. Liptrap was westbound on Highway 2 and left the roadway causing the vehicle to roll, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Margie Liptrap, 72, Whitman, was ejected from the vehicle and died. The Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle came to rest on the south side of the highway in a ditch.

“A seat belt was not in use by Margie, but one was in use by Albert,” according to the NSP.

The cause of the accident is unknown. However, the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the highway was completely covered in black ice.