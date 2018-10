SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver died after a collision in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday, just northwest of Scottsbluff. The Nebraska State Patrol says a car entering U.S. Highway 26 from a county road collided with a car on the highway.

The patrol says the driver of the car on the highway was injured and the other driver was killed. Their names haven’t been released.