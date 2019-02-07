One driver fatally injured in Merrick County collision

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one driver was fatally injured and several other people were hurt in a collision on a state highway in eastern Nebraska’s Merrick County.

The collision occurred around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on Nebraska Highway 92. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound car crossed the center line and rammed into an oncoming car.

The sheriff’s office says the 64-year-old man driving the westbound car was pronounced dead at Merrick Medical Center in Central City. His passenger and two people in the other car were hospitalized as well.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.