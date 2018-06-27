One Arrested In Human Trafficking Operation In Western NE

One person has been arrested following an operation of the Panhandle Region Team of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force.

The operation occurred on Tuesday, June 26, in Sidney. The Task Force was assisted by the WING (Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group) Task Force, the Sidney Police Department, Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, and several other entities.

During the operation, James Raymond Hill, 52, of Mitchell, Nebraska was arrested for solicitation of prostitution.

In addition to enforcement against those who solicit sex acts, the operation also focused on recovering victims of human trafficking.

The Task Force would like to thank CAPstone, the Salvation Army, and DOVES for their assistance.