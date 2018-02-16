On-Farm Research Meeting Feb. 28 In Alliance

Farm operators and agronomists are invited to attend the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meeting Feb. 28 at Alliance.

The meeting will run from 9 a.m. until noon, with lunch following, at Knight Museum Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave.

The program is free and includes lunch, but preregistration is requested for meal planning purposes. To preregister call Box Butte County Extension office at 308-762-5616, or the On-Farm Research Network’s office in Lincoln at 402-624-8030 (or e-mail onfarm@unl.edu).

Registration check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

The Alliance meeting is one of a series of meetings across Nebraska, where crop production-related information from over 80 on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty will be shared with producers. These research projects cover products, practices, and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.

Research projects to be discussed will include: dry edible peas, dry bean direct harvest, cover crops, variable rate seeding, planting populations, multi-hybrid planting, starter fertilizer, fungicide applications, alternate crop rotations, multi-hybrid planting uses, seed treatments, and side-dress nitrogen management technologies including drone- and sensor-based management and variable-rate nitrogen management.

Certified Crop Advisor Credits are applied for and pending upon approval.

The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is a statewide, on-farm research program that addresses critical farmer questions about production, profitability and natural resources. Growers take an active role in the on-farm research project sponsored by Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff, and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.

To learn more about the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network and how to participate, visit http://cropwatch.unl.edu/farmresearch.