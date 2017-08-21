On Eve Of Eclipse, Nebraska Town Loses Water Service

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — A 7,000-resident Nebraska city welcoming would-be viewers of Monday’s full solar eclipse is scrambling to restore its water service after a main failed.

Seward’s water director laments that resolving the issue that surfaced about 2:30 p.m. Sunday was being hampered by the fact that it’s unclear where the water main broke.

The city received heavy rain last week and again Saturday night, leaving standing water in parts of the city.

Seward crews are working to find the broken water main and fix it, though it’s unclear how soon that may happen.