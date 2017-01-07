Omaha Zoo Sets Annual Attendance Record Exceeding 2 Million

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium says it has set an all-time attendance record.

Zoo officials say visitors in 2016 exceeded 2 million for the first time. The exact number was 2,046,171.

Zoo Director Dennis Pate says several activities during the year helped to attract visitors.

In March, the zoo rescued 17 elephants from Swaziland, Africa in partnership with two other zoos. Six of the elephants have made their home at Omaha.

Other popular attractions included a 28-acre African Grasslands with lions, cheetah, giraffe and kid-friendly interactive activities and an Alaskan-themed splash ground.

Pate says community support allows the zoo to continue its work in conservation and create cutting edge exhibits.

The previous high was 1.7 million visitors in 2014.