Omaha Welcomes Travelers With New Curb Appeal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha is sprucing up a thoroughfare leading to and from the city’s airport in hopes of making a good first impression on travelers.

The city has teamed up with Lanoha Nurseries and the Peter Kiewit Foundation for a $378,000 project to plant trees and renovate some islands of Abbott Drive between the Eppley Airfield terminal and downtown Omaha. Abbott Drive is considered the main entryway into the city from the airport.

Lanoha is planting for the city. The foundation is paying for the project with a grant, but the city will be in charge of maintenance.

Officials say the plan aims to create a good impression at Omaha’s entrance quickly and for the long term. The project is expected to finish this fall.