Omaha Utility To Build New Community Solar Power Array

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha public electric utility and its private partner are building a community solar power array in eastern Nebraska.

Omaha Public Power District and NextEra Energy Resources plan to construct the 35-acre (14-hectare), 5-megawatt solar array east of Fort Calhoun. NextEra has contracted to sell the power it produces to the utility for at least 20 years.

Customers will be able to buy “shares” and participate in the new solar power plant project. Details are being settled but most participants will pay more upfront to purchase shares. The costs would fluctuate annually based on regional market prices for power and production expenses.

Utility officials say purchasing shares should reduce the need for fossil fuels to produce electricity locally.

The new array will start producing power by June 2019.