Omaha Utility Says Water, Gas Rates Likely To Rise In 2018 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-area utility says work to replace aging infrastructure will see natural gas and water bills in the area rise again next year.

Metropolitan Utilities District is planning increases similar to those approved for 2017.

The board in December approved a 2017 budget that included a 2.5 percent increase in water rates and a 1 percent increase in gas rates. This week, MUD President Scott Keep said management is using those same increases in early work for next year’s budget.

Taken together, this year’s rate increases worked out to monthly increases of about $1.80 for average water and gas users, with anticipated additional revenues of about $7.1 million. Gas rates had held steady for three years before the increase for 2017.