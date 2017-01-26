Omaha Schoolteacher Faces another Child Sex Assault Charge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha schoolteacher is facing another child sex assault case.

A Douglas County judge ruled Wednesday that Daryl Clark will stand trial in a case that dates back to the 2004-2005 school year.

Prosecutors say a 24-year-old woman approached police after learning that Clark had been charged. She told authorities that Clark molested her when she was 11 and he was tutoring her at Beveridge Magnet Middle School. Her allegations were investigated but he was not prosecuted.

A district spokeswoman says he wasn’t fired then because there wasn’t enough information to do so. He was transferred to Monroe Middle School, where he was arrested in the most recent case.

Clark has pleaded not guilty to three counts of child sexual assault and one of having a firearm on school grounds.