Omaha Residents Frustrated By Road Closures

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several road construction projects in Omaha are affecting businesses and causing headaches for commuters.

Omaha officials say they understand residents’ frustrations with road closures and detours. The road work aims to lessen congestion and encourage residential and commercial growth.

Nail shop owner Jenny Nguyen tells the Omaha World-Herald that a road closure makes it more difficult for customers to reach her store. She says business has dropped by half since the street closed. The street won’t reopen until the end of the year in order to widen the street and add median and left-turn lanes.

Transportation officials are trying to ensure projects are finished on schedule by putting provisions in contracts that penalize contractors for not meeting deadlines. Road builders may face daily fines if construction isn’t completed on time.