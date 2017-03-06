Omaha Pursuit Ends in Crash, Subject Hospitalized

One man is in custody following an early morning pursuit on

Interstate 80 in Omaha.

At approximately 2:40 am, Saturday, March 4, 2017, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a

pickup for speeding on Interstate 80 near mile marker 452 eastbound. The pickup failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

At mile marker 454, the vehicle left the roadway, traveled up an embankment, and crashed through a fence

hitting three other vehicles on a side street near 20th and Ontario Street.

The driver, Jason Pemberton, 42, of Omaha was transported by ambulance to UNMC where he is being treated

for injuries.

Two passengers fled on foot and are being sought by authorities.

A preliminary investigation has determined the pickup was stolen. The investigation is ongoing by the

Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department.