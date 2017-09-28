Omaha Police Warn Of Armed Robberies Using Dating Apps 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are warning the public to use caution in meeting people found on dating apps after at least six men reported being robbed in connection with the apps in the last week.

Police say each of the men had set up dates with women through the apps Plenty of Fish or Tinder. Upon showing up at the designated meeting spot, the victims were accosted by two or three armed men and robbed.

One man, Aaron Black, says he had his wallet, phone, $130 in cash and gold chains worth more than $800.

Police say people using dating apps should arrange first-time meetings in a public place and bring along another person, if possible.