Omaha Police Officer Shot in Ankle before Returning Fire

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer was shot in the ankle in an exchange of gunfire with a man Monday afternoon.

Both the female officer and the suspect who was wounded were hospitalized after the incident in midtown Omaha around 1p.m.

Deputy Police Chief Dave Baker says someone reported a suspicious person looking in windows near 33rd Street and Turner Boulevard. The man was carrying a gun.

Thirty-nine-year-old Officer Jill Schillerberg was wounded in her left leg during the confrontation with 20-year-old Monroe Evans III.

Schillerberg and 36-year-old Officer Matthew Skradski exchanged gunfire with Evans.

Schillerberg was treated and released from the hospital. Evan’s condition wasn’t immediately clear Monday afternoon.