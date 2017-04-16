Omaha Man Patches Hundreds Of Potholes Alone

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man is taking road repair into his own hands by patching hundreds of potholes near his home over the past several years.

62-year-old Steve Robinson lives on a street that, like others in the area, is not paved with concrete and makes the driving surface very rough.

Robinson estimates that by summer’s end he will have spent $10,000 on 10 tons of pothole patch.

The streets are part of an estimated 300 lane miles in Omaha that weren’t built to city code, which the city stops maintaining once those roads become too worn down.

Robinson says he would prefer that Omaha city crews at least “did minimal maintenance.”

Mayor Jean Stothert said Tuesday she plans to formalize a city ordinance to pay for at least half the cost of street pavement.