Omaha Man Charged In Shooting Death Of His Father

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested an Omaha man in the shooting death of his father.

WOWT-TV reports police were called to an Omaha home about 11 p.m. Tuesday and found a gunshot victim. A man later identified as 79-year-old William Bunderson Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

His son, 55-year-old William Bunderson Jr, was arrested and booked into jail under charges of first-degree murder and use of a gun to commit a felony.

It wasn’t clear if Bunderson has an attorney who could answer questions about the charges.