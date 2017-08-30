Omaha Man Charged In Death Of Infant Son

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha father has been charged after police say he killed his newborn son.

Omaha police say medics were called to a southeast Omaha house Friday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive infant. Police say 2-month-old Sebastian Valadez was revived and remained in a hospital pediatric intensive care unit until he died Sunday night. Investigators suspect the baby had been violently shaken.

Police say the baby’s father, 18-year-old Missael Valadez, was caring for the infant when he was hurt.

Valadez is now charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. He remains jailed on $250,000 bail.