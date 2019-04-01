Omaha daily puts 65M gallons of untreated sewage into river

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha has been dumping about 65 million gallons (246 million liters) of untreated sewage daily into a creek that soon flows into the Missouri River, a situation that officials say won’t be resolved for several weeks.

The city’s wastewater treatment plant south of Offutt Air Force Base went off line March 15 when floodwaters overwhelmed plant operations. It typically treats and cleans about two-thirds of what the Omaha area sends down sewer drains.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that experts say the untreated wastewater must travel about 30 miles downstream before being diluted enough to significantly reduce health risks.

Omaha is working with the Omaha Public Power District to restore electricity. Workers will have to clear away the stinking mess at the plant, and the city will bring in contractors to rebuild.