Omaha Council Approves Ordinance for Entertainment Districts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The City Council has approved an ordinance that will allow the creation of entertainment districts in Omaha.

The council voted 7-0 Tuesday to pass the proposal. Under it, people will be able to drink alcohol outdoors in the districts. They will have several eateries that will open into a common area for dining and drinking.

The areas must operate under one promotional organization or have a common owner.

Representatives of Aksarben Village and the Capitol District say their areas will apply.