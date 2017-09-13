Omaha Considers Annexing Nearby Town 

WATERLOO, Neb. (AP) — The mayor of Omaha says the city is considering the possibility of stretching westward and annexing a nearby town.

Mayor Jean Stothert presented the idea of annexing Waterloo last month. She says bringing the small town into Omaha city limits is always under consideration.

Waterloo Village Board Chairman Travis Harlow says residents would object to being absorbed by Omaha. He says the town “thrives because of its small town atmosphere.”

State law allows Omaha to annex adjacent cities in Douglas County with fewer than 10,000 people, regardless of their approval. Harlow says Waterloo is a community of about 850 people.

Omaha’s last annexation of a free-standing community was with Elkhorn in 2007.

Annexation packages are proposed by the Mayor’s Office before going to City Council.