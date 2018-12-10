Omaha Archdiocese: Teacher In Abuse Case Dismissed From Seminary

(AP) — Roman Catholic Church officials in Omaha say an elementary school teacher charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student had been dismissed from Catholic seminary after an official at another school where he had worked expressed concerns about him.

Omaha archdiocese spokesman Deacon Tim McNeil told the Omaha World-Herald that an official from Red Cloud Indian School on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation contacted the archdiocese about Gregory Sedlacek in 2014.

In a letter, the official said Sedlacek’s contract with the school district wasn’t renewed because he had violated a policy on maintaining appropriate boundaries with children.

Sedlacek has been charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl who was his student at Fontenelle Elementary School. Omaha police say he has given them a list of several other girls he has molested.