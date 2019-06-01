Omaha again no longer paying pothole damage claims

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The city of Omaha has ended its short-lived policy to pay pothole claims filed by motorists who suffered damage as a mass of potholes plagued streets this spring.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the city returned Saturday to its long-standing claims policy, which does not pay out claims for vehicle damage.

In March, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the city would break from that policy and pay claims on a case-by-case basis backdated to Jan. 1 as the city worked to catch up on pothole repairs.

Since then, 2,393 claims have been filed. Half have been reviewed and assigned claim numbers, but only 104 have been given payment offers totaling $31,650. Of that, $21,621 has been paid. The other claims are being processed.

Officials denied 156 claims.