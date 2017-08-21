Oklahoma Man Travels To Nebraska To Photograph Eclipse

ARNOLD, Neb. (AP) — An Oklahoma landscape and storm photographer has selected a spot in the Nebraska Sandhills to record the solar eclipse.

Sean Ramsey drove about 550 miles (885 kilometers) from his home in Yukon, Oklahoma, to a spot south of Arnold, Nebraska, where a totality of 2 minutes and 33 seconds is expected Monday.

It’s a business trip for Ramsey, who plans to sell his photos. He says, “I’m not really sure what to expect when it comes to actually shooting it.”

A few miles away in Callaway, waiting eclipse watchers are being treated to an impromptu accordion concert.

Jeanne Rasp says she and her husband drove from their Nebraska home in David City to view the totality because, “It’s never going to happen again in our lifetimes” in Nebraska.