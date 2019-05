COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nebraska say a 19-year-old drowned while trying to help a friend who had fallen in the water at a lake north of Columbus.

The Norfolk Daily News reports the incident happened Sunday morning at Lake North/Lake Babcock waterway.

Searchers found the body of Nicholas Rodriguez at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department says witnesses were able to rescue the first person from the lake.