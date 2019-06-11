Officials say helicopter pilot spotted body in Platte River

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Officials in eastern Nebraska say a helicopter pilot has discovered the body of a teenager in the Platte River.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office tells station KLKN that the body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday about three miles east of the Tailrace Park at Columbus as the helicopter flew over the area. Investigators say the body is that of 18-year-old Bryan Montenegro Gonzales of Columbus.

Officials say Gonzales was last seen Saturday evening going under water at the park.

The Sheriff’s office warns that high water levels have caused strong undercurrents in the river that can pull even strong swimmers under the water.