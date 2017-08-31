Officials Release Name Of Teen Killed In Lincoln Collision

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a high school student who was killed in a collision involving five vehicles in east Lincoln.

The boy’s been identified as 16-year-old Blayne Rezac, who was a junior at Lincoln’s North Star High School.

The crash was reported a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday near the Lancaster Event Center. Six people were taken to hospitals.

Police said Thursday that Rezac may have been racing another car when he swerved to avoid a rear-end collision and struck a different car. Both vehicles went over the median, and three oncoming vehicles were struck.