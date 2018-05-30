Officials Release Name Of Nebraska Boy Who Died In Lake

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Nebraska teenager who died in a western Iowa lake.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department identified the boy in a news release Tuesday night as 16-year-old Edgar Gregorio Loarca Garcia, who lived in Omaha.

Witnesses saw the boy disappear around 1:15 p.m. Monday beneath the water at Lake Manawa beach in Council Bluffs. He was last seen on an inner tube near the ropes that mark the end of the swimming area. His body was found about two hours later.

The apparent drowning is being investigated.