SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a driver killed in a collision in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 82-year-old Marlyn Eppenbach, of Morrill, died after Tuesday’s collision on U.S. Highway 26 just northwest of Scottsbluff.

The patrol says Eppenbach failed to yield the right of way when she entered the highway from a county road. Her car was struck by a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Michael Wagoner, of Gering. He was hospitalized.