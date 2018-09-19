Officials Hope Registration Will Calm Wild Student Parties

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials hope that asking organizers to register party plans in advance will keep student parties from getting out of hand.

The approach is an exercise in trust, said Linda Major, assistant to the vice chancellor for student affairs. She said that Lincoln police have assured her that registered parties will be known only to a 911 dispatcher.

“Street officers aren’t using it to run down parties,” Major said.

The registration effort comes in response to a party trend the past couple of years in the North Bottoms neighborhood, just north of university’s the City Campus the last couple years.

Students would rent backyards and throw massive parties, and police had trouble tracking down and holding accountable the party hosts.

The university’s new approach provides party hosts an opportunity to receive a warning and use a 20-minute window to voluntarily end a party after police receive a noise complaint. It’s modeled after a program at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Major said.

The approach isn’t much different from what officers already do, said Lincoln Police Capt. Anthony Butler.

Officers responding to complaints warn the party hosts, allow them to shut down the parties themselves or let the officers help, Butler said.

If police must respond again, he said, officers end the parties.

Registration indeed formalizes something Lincoln police already do, Major said. The program also provides police information on who’s responsible for the parties if problems arise, and it doesn’t shield students from any legal consequences.

Seven parties with six hosts have registered with the university so far this football season, and students have been very cooperative, she said.