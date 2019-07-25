Official: 3 people killed in northwest Nebraska plane crash north of Chadron

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say three people aboard a small plane died when it crashed near Chadron.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, about 3 miles northwest of the city and a half-mile north of Chadron Municipal Airport.

Chadron City Manager Greg Yanker said the plane didn’t catch fire after it plunged into a farm field. Yanker said the pilot and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and have yet to be identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration said its preliminary investigation shows the two-engine Beechcraft 55 was registered out of Sebastopol, California, and crashed as it was approaching the airport.