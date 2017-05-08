Officers Cleared In Man’s Death After Police Foot Chase

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has decided not charge any officers involved in the North Platte chase of a man who fatally shot himself.

The jury handed up its ruling Friday in Lincoln County District Court.

Authorities say 37-year-old Robert Mills was wanted on felony warrants when he was spotted crossing a viaduct around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15. He ran from approaching officers into a nearby neighborhood, where, according to police reports, he shot himself with a handgun he had with him.

State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person is dies in custody or while being arrested.