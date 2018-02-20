Officer Injured In Struggle With Boy Outside House Party

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say an officer was injured during a struggle with a teenager outside a house party.

Police spokeswoman Angela Sands says officers sent to the party Saturday night found an estimated 150-200 people there. The teenager was found outside with bottles of alcohol in his pockets.

Sands says the officer tried to take the boy into custody, but he resisted, punching and elbowing the officer in the face several times.

The boy got away but was arrested later at his home. Police also cited the 17-year-old girl who was hosting the party at her home. Her parents were out of town.